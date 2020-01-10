Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sheppard Speak: 364th TRS Cable & Antenna Systems

    TX, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2020

    Video by Benjamin Remmert 

    82nd Training Wing Public Affairs

    In this installment of Sheppard Speaks, Brig Gen Kenyon Bell and Command Chief Diena Mosely visit the Cable & Antenna Systems course at the 364th TRS where students from multiple branches of service train together in a unique hands-on environment.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.01.2020
    Date Posted: 10.01.2020 16:21
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 768095
    VIRIN: 201001-F-RR907-001
    Filename: DOD_108006090
    Length: 00:06:28
    Location: TX, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sheppard Speak: 364th TRS Cable & Antenna Systems, by Benjamin Remmert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Cable
    Fiber Optics
    Antenna
    Sheppard Air Force Base
    Training

