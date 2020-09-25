Airmen from the 355th Wing joined together to celebrate the Air Force's 73rd Birthday at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Sept. 25, 2020. The Air Force ball celebrates the creation of the U.S. Air Force and gives Airmen the opportunity to boost their morale.
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2020 13:46
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|768068
|VIRIN:
|200925-F-CL785-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108005753
|Length:
|00:01:35
|Location:
|TUCSON, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, DM Air Force Ball 2020, by A1C Kaitlyn Ergish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
