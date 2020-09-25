Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DM Air Force Ball 2020

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Kaitlyn Ergish 

    355th Wing

    Airmen from the 355th Wing joined together to celebrate the Air Force's 73rd Birthday at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Sept. 25, 2020. The Air Force ball celebrates the creation of the U.S. Air Force and gives Airmen the opportunity to boost their morale.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.25.2020
    Date Posted: 10.01.2020 13:46
    Category: Video Productions
