A C-17 Globemaster III aircrew, assigned to the 15th Airlift Squadron at Joint Base Charleston, S.C., delivered a collectively protected CONNEX to Osan Air Base, South Korea. They also conducted low level flights over Oahu, H.I., and Guam. The aircrew also conducted “touch and go” and “go around after touchdown” maneuvers. The training was part of an off-station trainer, OST, while delivering a collectively protected CONNEX, CPC, to Osan Air Force Base, South Korea to be tested during the base’s exercise, “Fight Tonight.” The delivery of the CPC was PACAF/ A3’s number 1 priority. An OST is used by flying squadron’s to train Airmen in unique environments that present different challenges than home station training.
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2020 15:28
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|768067
|VIRIN:
|200904-F-NR350-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108005735
|Length:
|00:02:40
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, CPC Delivery, by SSgt Lance Valencia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT