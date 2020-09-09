CPC Delivery

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/768067" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A C-17 Globemaster III aircrew, assigned to the 15th Airlift Squadron at Joint Base Charleston, S.C., delivered a collectively protected CONNEX to Osan Air Base, South Korea. They also conducted low level flights over Oahu, H.I., and Guam. The aircrew also conducted “touch and go” and “go around after touchdown” maneuvers. The training was part of an off-station trainer, OST, while delivering a collectively protected CONNEX, CPC, to Osan Air Force Base, South Korea to be tested during the base’s exercise, “Fight Tonight.” The delivery of the CPC was PACAF/ A3’s number 1 priority. An OST is used by flying squadron’s to train Airmen in unique environments that present different challenges than home station training.