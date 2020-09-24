Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fires Conference goes virtual

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2020

    Video by Marie Pihulic 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    As stated in the Fires Fifty: if you can’t talk, you can’t win. With this in mind and COVID-19 still creating roadblocks for travel, the annual meeting of the Fires Force turned virtual. The discussion on how to achieve overmatch in large scale combat operations livestreamed Sept. 29 to Oct. 1 at https://livestream.com/firescenter.

    Date Taken: 09.24.2020
    Date Posted: 10.01.2020 13:31
    Location: FORT SILL, OK, US 
    ASSOCIATED NEWS

