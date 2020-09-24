Fires Conference goes virtual

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



As stated in the Fires Fifty: if you can’t talk, you can’t win. With this in mind and COVID-19 still creating roadblocks for travel, the annual meeting of the Fires Force turned virtual. The discussion on how to achieve overmatch in large scale combat operations livestreamed Sept. 29 to Oct. 1 at https://livestream.com/firescenter.