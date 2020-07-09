A 15th Airlift Squadron C-17 Globemaster III aircrew, assigned to to Joint Base Charleston, S.C., conducted a low level flight over Oahu, H.I., Sept. 7, 2020. He and the rest of the aircrew also conducted “touch and go” and “go around after touchdown” maneuvers. The training was part of an off-station trainer, OST, while delivering a collectively protected CONNEX, CPC, to Osan Air Force Base, South Korea to be tested during the base’s exercise, “Fight Tonight.” The delivery of the CPC was PACAF/ A3’s number 1 priority. An OST is used by flying squadron’s to train Airmen in unique environments that present different challenges than home station training.
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2020 15:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|768065
|VIRIN:
|200907-F-NR350-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108005732
|Length:
|00:07:11
|Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, C-17 Low-Level over Oahu with "Touch and Go" & GOAT maneuvers, by SSgt Lance Valencia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT