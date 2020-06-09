Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    CPC Tour - Loadmaster Training - CPC Off-load

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    09.06.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Lance Valencia 

    Joint Base Charleston Public Affairs

    A 15th Airlift Squadron aircrew, assigned to Joint Base Charleston, S.C.. delivered a collectively protected CONNEX to Osan Air Force Base, South Korea to be tested during the base’s exercise, “Fight Tonight.” The delivery of the CPC was PACAF/ A3’s number 1 priority.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.06.2020
    Date Posted: 10.01.2020 15:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 768062
    VIRIN: 200906-F-NR350-1004
    Filename: DOD_108005713
    Length: 00:04:53
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CPC Tour - Loadmaster Training - CPC Off-load, by SSgt Lance Valencia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    C-17
    K-Loader
    Osan Air Base
    Loadmaster
    Charleston
    Aircrew
    CBRN
    Osan
    APS
    437 AW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT