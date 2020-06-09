Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CPC setup at Osan with tour and test

    SOUTH KOREA

    09.06.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Lance Valencia 

    Joint Base Charleston Public Affairs

    A 15th Airlift Squadron aircrew, assigned to Joint Base Charleston, S.C.. delivered a collectively protected CONNEX to Osan Air Force Base, South Korea to be tested during the base’s exercise, “Fight Tonight.” The delivery of the CPC was PACAF/ A3’s number 1 priority.

    Date Taken: 09.06.2020
    Date Posted: 10.01.2020 15:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 768059
    VIRIN: 200906-F-NR350-1003
    Filename: DOD_108005599
    Length: 00:04:53
    Location: KR
    C-17
    K-Loader
    Osan Air Base
    Loadmaster
    Charleston
    Aircrew
    CBRN
    Osan
    APS
    437 AW

