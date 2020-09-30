A Day in the Life: Air Traffic Control

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Anthony Hernandez, an air traffic control specialist with the 1st Special Operations Support Squadron, showcases what a day in the control tower looks like at Hurlburt Field, Florida Sept. 30th 2020. Air traffic control works 365 days a year to ensure aircraft and personnel take off and arrive safely, enabling 1st Special Operations Wing aircrews to remain ready for global operations any time, any place. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class David Lynn)