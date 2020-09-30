Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Day in the Life: Air Traffic Control

    HURLBURT FIELD, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class David Lynn 

    1st Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Anthony Hernandez, an air traffic control specialist with the 1st Special Operations Support Squadron, showcases what a day in the control tower looks like at Hurlburt Field, Florida Sept. 30th 2020. Air traffic control works 365 days a year to ensure aircraft and personnel take off and arrive safely, enabling 1st Special Operations Wing aircrews to remain ready for global operations any time, any place. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class David Lynn)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2020
    Date Posted: 10.01.2020 15:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 768057
    VIRIN: 200930-F-LD599-253
    Filename: DOD_108005547
    Length: 00:02:19
    Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US 
    Hometown: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    This work, A Day in the Life: Air Traffic Control, by A1C David Lynn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Traffic Control
    AFSOC
    Air Traffic
    1SOSS

