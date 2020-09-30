U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Anthony Hernandez, an air traffic control specialist with the 1st Special Operations Support Squadron, showcases what a day in the control tower looks like at Hurlburt Field, Florida Sept. 30th 2020. Air traffic control works 365 days a year to ensure aircraft and personnel take off and arrive safely, enabling 1st Special Operations Wing aircrews to remain ready for global operations any time, any place. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class David Lynn)
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2020 15:46
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|768057
|VIRIN:
|200930-F-LD599-253
|Filename:
|DOD_108005547
|Length:
|00:02:19
|Location:
|HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US
|Hometown:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, A Day in the Life: Air Traffic Control, by A1C David Lynn, identified by DVIDS
