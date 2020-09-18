The 4th Sustainment Command Support Operations staff conducted a Reverse - Joint Reception, Staging, Onward Movement, and Integration (JRSOI) for medical professionals who mobilized in support of the federal COVID-19 response. Lieutenant General Laura J. Richardson, commanding general of United States Army North, and others stopped by to thank the Soldiers and Sailors for their service before they returned to their home station.
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2020 12:42
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|768054
|VIRIN:
|200918-A-NV630-015
|Filename:
|DOD_108005528
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 4th ESC Reverse-JRSOI, by MAJ William Wratee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT