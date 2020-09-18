4th ESC Reverse-JRSOI

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 4th Sustainment Command Support Operations staff conducted a Reverse - Joint Reception, Staging, Onward Movement, and Integration (JRSOI) for medical professionals who mobilized in support of the federal COVID-19 response. Lieutenant General Laura J. Richardson, commanding general of United States Army North, and others stopped by to thank the Soldiers and Sailors for their service before they returned to their home station.