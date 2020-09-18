Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    4th ESC Reverse-JRSOI

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2020

    Video by Maj. William Wratee 

    4th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary)

    The 4th Sustainment Command Support Operations staff conducted a Reverse - Joint Reception, Staging, Onward Movement, and Integration (JRSOI) for medical professionals who mobilized in support of the federal COVID-19 response. Lieutenant General Laura J. Richardson, commanding general of United States Army North, and others stopped by to thank the Soldiers and Sailors for their service before they returned to their home station.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.18.2020
    Date Posted: 10.01.2020 12:42
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 768054
    VIRIN: 200918-A-NV630-015
    Filename: DOD_108005528
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 4th ESC Reverse-JRSOI, by MAJ William Wratee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    377th TSC
    4th ESC
    62nd MED BDE
    AR NORTH

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT