US Marine Corps Forces South strengthens partnerships

U.S. Marine Corps Forces, South continues to build on the Marine Corps’ legacy and contributions to the Latin America and Caribbean region. Marines are continuously planning, coordinating, and implementing the involvement of Marine Forces in exercises and activities in support of U.S. Southern Command’s lines of effort. Their first line of effort is Strengthening Partnership. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Daniel A. Barriospirela)
08.26.2020
10.01.2020
Video Productions
00:01:07
|Location:
MIAMI, FL, US
