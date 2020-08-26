Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Marine Corps Forces South strengthens partnerships

    MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2020

    Video by Sgt. Daniel Barrios 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, South

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, South continues to build on the Marine Corps’ legacy and contributions to the Latin America and Caribbean region. Marines are continuously planning, coordinating, and implementing the involvement of Marine Forces in exercises and activities in support of U.S. Southern Command’s lines of effort. Their first line of effort is Strengthening Partnership. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Daniel A. Barriospirela)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.26.2020
    Date Posted: 10.01.2020 14:28
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 768044
    VIRIN: 200826-M-JI182-149
    Filename: DOD_108005503
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: MIAMI, FL, US 
    TAGS

    USSOUTHCOM
    SOUTHCOM
    Marines
    MARFORSOUTH
    Strengthen partnerships
    Enduring Promise
    buildourteam
    LOE1
    CounterThreats

