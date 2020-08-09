Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Protection WFF: Enable Division River Crossing Operations

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    09.08.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Fort Leonard Wood Public Affairs Office

    The Protection Warfighting Function in MDO / EAB operations: Enabling a Division-level river crossing

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.08.2020
    Date Posted: 10.01.2020 12:34
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 768041
    VIRIN: 200908-A-A4605-001
    Filename: DOD_108005497
    Length: 00:03:37
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Protection WFF: Enable Division River Crossing Operations, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Protection
    urban
    entry
    Theater
    AUSA
    Preserving
    deny
    enable
    MSCoE
    preserve
    Set the Theater
    Warfighting Function
    EAB
    MDO
    WFF
    Elements of Combat Power
    enable access

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT