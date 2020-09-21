Airmen from the 22nd Airlift Squadron based at Travis Air Force Base, California, train soldiers with the 372nd Inland Cargo Transfer Company and 101st Airborne Division on loading and unloading procedures of a Chinook47 into C-5M Super Galaxy at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, Sept. 21.
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2020 12:33
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|768040
|VIRIN:
|200921-F-NP696-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108005496
|Length:
|00:01:53
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 22nd AS trains with 101st Airborne Division, by SrA Jonathon Carnell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
