    22nd AS Transports Humanitarian Aid to Guatemala

    GUATEMALA

    09.18.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Jonathon Carnell 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    The 22nd Airlift Squadron from Travis Air Force Base, California, departed base for an eight-day mission Sept. 16, 2020. The aircrew transported 49,000 pounds of humanitarian cargo to Guatemala, Sept. 18. The cargo consisted of food, water and school furniture.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.18.2020
    Date Posted: 10.01.2020 12:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 768038
    VIRIN: 200918-F-NP696-001
    Filename: DOD_108005494
    Length: 00:01:44
    Location: GT
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 22nd AS Transports Humanitarian Aid to Guatemala, by SrA Jonathon Carnell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    22nd Airlift Squadron
    C-5M Super Galaxy
    Denton Program
    BESTOFSOUTHCOM

