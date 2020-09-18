22nd AS Transports Humanitarian Aid to Guatemala

The 22nd Airlift Squadron from Travis Air Force Base, California, departed base for an eight-day mission Sept. 16, 2020. The aircrew transported 49,000 pounds of humanitarian cargo to Guatemala, Sept. 18. The cargo consisted of food, water and school furniture.
