MG Jeffery Broadwater explains Operation Pegasus Strength

Maj. Gen. Jeffery Broadwater, 1st Cavalry Division commander, explains the meaning and importance of Operation Pegasus Strength. This operation is aimed at eradicating corrosives from our Army while simultaneously building cohesive teams. Suicide, sexual assault, sexual harassment and extremism have no place within the Army. This operation also allows leaders to take a break from the rigorous training cycles and sets aside deliberate time to engage with and get to know the Troopers in their formations.
