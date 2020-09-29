Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    MG Jeffery Broadwater explains Operation Pegasus Strength

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    09.29.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kelsey Miller 

    Headquarters, 1st Cavalry Division Public Affairs

    Maj. Gen. Jeffery Broadwater, 1st Cavalry Division commander, explains the meaning and importance of Operation Pegasus Strength. This operation is aimed at eradicating corrosives from our Army while simultaneously building cohesive teams. Suicide, sexual assault, sexual harassment and extremism have no place within the Army. This operation also allows leaders to take a break from the rigorous training cycles and sets aside deliberate time to engage with and get to know the Troopers in their formations.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2020
    Date Posted: 10.01.2020 12:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 768035
    VIRIN: 200929-A-UU257-622
    Filename: DOD_108005467
    Length: 00:01:16
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MG Jeffery Broadwater explains Operation Pegasus Strength, by SSG Kelsey Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    1st Cavalry Division
    1CD
    First Team
    Operation Pegasus Strength

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT