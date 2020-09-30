Spc. Ronald Lopez explains why he serves as a musician in the Army (spanish)

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Spc. Ronald Lopez explains why he serves as a musician in the Army. The First Team is highlighting Hispanic Troopers in honor of Hispanic Heritage month, which is observed September 15-October 15. Today, more than 149,000 Hispanic Americans make up 15.1% of the Army's total force.