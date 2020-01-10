Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    31st FW supports NATO enhanced Air Policing mission

    GRAF IGNATIEVO AIR BASE, BULGARIA

    10.01.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Ericka Woolever 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen and U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons from the 31st Fighter Wing are supporting the NATO enhanced Air Policing mission in Bulgaria, from Sept. 28 to Oct. 23, 2020, with other U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa units.

    Enhanced Air Policing is part of the Alliance’s assurance measures for eastern allies. The assurance measures have provided continuous military presence and meaningful activity in the eastern part of the Alliance on a rotational basis.

    Approximately 140 personnel and six F-16s from the 555th Fighter Squadron deployed in support of the Allied mission along with various units from Aviano Air Base, Italy, and Airmen assigned to the 435th Air Ground Operations Wing, Ramstein Air Base, Germany.

    The presence of U.S. fighter aircraft in Bulgaria demonstrates NATO nations working together, maintaining and developing effectiveness at all levels, sharing risks, burdens and costs. The continued support of the U.S. with their deployment to Europe emphasizes the transatlantic link among Allies.

    Date Taken: 10.01.2020
    Date Posted: 10.01.2020 12:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 768032
    VIRIN: 201001-F-ZX177-389
    Filename: DOD_108005454
    Length: 00:10:46
    Location: GRAF IGNATIEVO AIR BASE, BG
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    This work, 31st FW supports NATO enhanced Air Policing mission, by A1C Ericka Woolever, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    F16
    USAFE
    Aviano
    USAirForce
    31AMXS
    AirPolicing
    AirPolicingBG /ОхранаНаВъздушнотоПространство

