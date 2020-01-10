31st FW supports NATO enhanced Air Policing mission

Airmen and U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons from the 31st Fighter Wing are supporting the NATO enhanced Air Policing mission in Bulgaria, from Sept. 28 to Oct. 23, 2020, with other U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa units.
Enhanced Air Policing is part of the Alliance’s assurance measures for eastern allies. The assurance measures have provided continuous military presence and meaningful activity in the eastern part of the Alliance on a rotational basis.
Approximately 140 personnel and six F-16s from the 555th Fighter Squadron deployed in support of the Allied mission along with various units from Aviano Air Base, Italy, and Airmen assigned to the 435th Air Ground Operations Wing, Ramstein Air Base, Germany.
The presence of U.S. fighter aircraft in Bulgaria demonstrates NATO nations working together, maintaining and developing effectiveness at all levels, sharing risks, burdens and costs. The continued support of the U.S. with their deployment to Europe emphasizes the transatlantic link among Allies.
