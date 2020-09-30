Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Spc. Ronald Lopez explains why he serves as a musician in the Army

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    09.30.2020

    Video by Spc. Tiffany Banks 

    Headquarters, 1st Cavalry Division Public Affairs

    Spc. Ronald Lopez explains why he serves as a musician in the Army. The First Team is highlighting Hispanic Troopers in honor of Hispanic Heritage month, which is observed September 15-October 15. Today, more than 149,000 Hispanic Americans make up 15.1% of the Army's total force.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2020
    Date Posted: 10.01.2020 11:53
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 768031
    VIRIN: 200930-A-UU257-060
    Filename: DOD_108005450
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spc. Ronald Lopez explains why he serves as a musician in the Army, by SPC Tiffany Banks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    1st Cavalry Division
    Musician
    1CD
    Hispanic Heritage Month
    Retention
    First Team
    Band

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT