    Suicide Prevention Awareness Month: Master Chief Justin Knudsen

    BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Amanda Wyrick 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 1

    Reserve Command Master Chief Justin Knudsen, Sector New York, shares his personal story in recognition of September's Suicide Prevention Awareness Month September 23, 2020. While suicide prevention is a year-round effort, September is used to collectively come together, reach out to those affected by suicide, raise awareness, and connect individuals with services available to them and their families. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Amanda Wyrick/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.23.2020
    Date Posted: 10.01.2020 11:42
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 768029
    VIRIN: 200923-G-CA140-432
    Filename: DOD_108005407
    Length: 00:02:02
    Location: BOSTON, MA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Suicide Prevention Awareness Month: Master Chief Justin Knudsen, by PO2 Amanda Wyrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

