Suicide Prevention Awareness Month: Master Chief Justin Knudsen

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/768029" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Reserve Command Master Chief Justin Knudsen, Sector New York, shares his personal story in recognition of September's Suicide Prevention Awareness Month September 23, 2020. While suicide prevention is a year-round effort, September is used to collectively come together, reach out to those affected by suicide, raise awareness, and connect individuals with services available to them and their families. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Amanda Wyrick/Released)