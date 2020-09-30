Capt. Pete Niles, deputy commander, Sector New York, shares his personal story in recognition of September's Suicide Prevention Awareness Month September 30, 2020. While suicide prevention is a year-round effort, September is used to collectively come together, reach out to those affected by suicide, raise awareness, and connect individuals with services available to them and their families. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Amanda Wyrick/Released)
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2020 11:42
|Category:
|Package
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|BOSTON, MA, US
This work, Suicide Prevention Awareness Month: Capt. Pete Niles, by PO2 Amanda Wyrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
