MOS 15H Aircraft Pneudraulics Repairer in the 160thSOAR(A).
“Service in the 160th: My Life in Special Operations Aviation.” The series features 160th SOAR(A) Night Stalkers and their personal experiences as Special Operations Aviation Soldiers.
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2020 11:28
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|768023
|VIRIN:
|201001-O-HX733-022
|Filename:
|DOD_108005285
|Length:
|00:02:50
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, MOS 15H Service in the 160th: My Life in Special Operations Aviation, by Michael Chandler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT