Residents of Village 1 light luminaires along the sidewalks of the entire village in to honor the families of fallen service members who died while serving in a time of conflict at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, September 28, 2020.
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2020 11:21
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|768016
|VIRIN:
|200928-F-PM546-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108005248
|Length:
|00:00:50
|Location:
|ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Kirtland Honors Gold Star Families, by SSgt Enrique Barcelo, identified by DVIDS
