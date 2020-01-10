Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy All Hands: Delbert

    FORT MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2020

    Video by Kevin Dawson 

    Defense Media Activity - Navy Production

    The first MCPON of the Navy, recount Black's life, service, and struggles he faced as the first arbiter of the enlisted voice in Washington D.C.
    (U.S. Navy Video by Matthew Callahan)

    Date Taken: 10.01.2020
    Date Posted: 10.01.2020 10:34
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 768006
    VIRIN: 201001-N-WO545-001
    Filename: DOD_108005192
    Length: 00:02:02
    Location: FORT MEADE, MD, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy All Hands: Delbert, by Kevin Dawson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MCPON
    Defense Media Activity
    Ship Commissioning
    Navy
    Sailor
    Destroyer
    Delbert Black
    DDG119
    Del Black
    USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119)

