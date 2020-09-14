U.S. Army Europe Expert Field Medical Badge, Baumholder

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Medical Soldiers from units throughout Europe practice triaging simulated casualties during the standardization phase of the 2020 U.S. Army Europe Expert Field Medical Badge (EFMB) at Baumholder, Germany Sept. 14, 2020. The Expert Field Medical Badge is an important achievement for personnel in the medical field, designed as a special skill award for recognition of exceptional competence and outstanding performance by field medical personnel and approved by the Department of the Army on 18 June 1965. Medical Soldiers from across U.S. Army Europe are currently taking part in the EFMB standardization phase, Sept. 9 - 16, at the Baumholder Local Training Area in preparation for the testing phase Sept. 17-23. (U.S. Army video by Ruediger Hess)