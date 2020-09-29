Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lean 6 Sigma Enhanced Management

    HURLBURT FIELD, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2020

    Mr. Lemuel Alvarez presents his idea to ensure that continuous process improvement programs are tightly linked to outcomes and effective management. Based on his experiences, many government organizations have not fully realized the promised savings normally associated with CPI programs. All too often, many CPI companies over emphasize small pockets of successful cases, and in turn, fail to observe the growing costs of CPI programs negate any realized savings.

    Date Taken: 09.29.2020
