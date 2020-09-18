Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Fathers Oath of Enlistment

    CORAOPOLIS, PA, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Bryan Hoover 

    171st Air Refueling Wing

    171 ARW Wing Chaplain Lt. Col. Jonathan Bell delivers the oath of enlistment to his son Reed Bell. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Bryan Hoover)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.18.2020
    Date Posted: 10.01.2020 08:54
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 767990
    VIRIN: 200918-Z-EY983-1001
    Filename: DOD_108005135
    Length: 00:02:26
    Location: CORAOPOLIS, PA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A Fathers Oath of Enlistment, by TSgt Bryan Hoover, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Enlistment
    Pittsburgh
    Pennsylvania National Guard
    Family
    Air Force
    171st Air Refueling Wing
    171 ARW
    Pennsylvania Air National Guard
    171 Air Refueling Wing
    171st
    Covid
    Relgious Affairs

