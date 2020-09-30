Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Deputy Commandant for Mission Support addresses contracting and procurement enterprise

    UNITED STATES

    09.30.2020

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters

    U.S. Coast Guard Vice Adm. Michael McAllister, deputy commandant for mission support at Coast Guard Headquarters in Washington, D.C. gives an address to the contracting and procurement enterprise at Coast Guard Headquarters, Sept. 30, 2020. McAllister addressed things such as resilience throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, social unrest and school closures.
    (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ronald Hodges)

    Date Taken: 09.30.2020
    Date Posted: 10.01.2020 08:56
    Category: PSA
