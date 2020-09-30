Coast Guard Deputy Commandant for Mission Support addresses contracting and procurement enterprise

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Coast Guard Vice Adm. Michael McAllister, deputy commandant for mission support at Coast Guard Headquarters in Washington, D.C. gives an address to the contracting and procurement enterprise at Coast Guard Headquarters, Sept. 30, 2020. McAllister addressed things such as resilience throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, social unrest and school closures.

(U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ronald Hodges)