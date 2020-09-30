Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MAX 2020 Day 2 SM

    BRANDON, UNITED KINGDOM

    09.30.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Anthony Clingerman, Senior Airman Gaspar Cortez and Senior Airman Shanice Williams-Jones

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Mission Assurance Exercise 2020 Day 2 video production for events on day 2 exercise.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2020
    Date Posted: 10.01.2020 10:09
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 767984
    VIRIN: 200930-F-EZ507-001
    Filename: DOD_108005107
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: BRANDON, GB 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MAX 2020 Day 2 SM, by A1C Anthony Clingerman, SrA Gaspar Cortez and SrA Shanice Williams-Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

