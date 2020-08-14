Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Virtual ALS/NCOA Graduation - Class 20-V2

    UNITED STATES

    08.14.2020

    Video by David Barlow, Staff Sgt. Treven Cannon, Master Sgt. Erik Gallion, Master Sgt. Timothy Kinnan, Master Sgt. Amber Monio, Staff Sgt. Andrea Posey and Master Sgt. Chalanda Roberts

    I.G. Brown Training and Education Center

    Virtual graduation ceremony of ALS and NCOA Class 20-V2.

    Date Taken: 08.14.2020
    Date Posted: 10.01.2020 08:20
    This work, Virtual ALS/NCOA Graduation - Class 20-V2, by David Barlow, SSgt Treven Cannon, MSgt Erik Gallion, MSgt Timothy Kinnan, MSgt Amber Monio, SSgt Andrea Posey and MSgt Chalanda Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NCOA
    EPME
    ALS

