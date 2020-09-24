ROBOpilot returns to flight

The Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) Center for Rapid Innovation (CRI) and DZYNE Technologies Incorporated resumed flight testing of the ROBOpilot unmanned air platform and completed a successful fourth flight test September 24 at Dugway Proving Ground, Utah, during which ROBOpilot flew for approximately 2.2 hours, completing all test objectives.
This event represents a return to flight for ROBOpilot, which completed its first flight in August 2019, but later incurred damage during a landing mishap after a two-hour-flight. Following a Safety Investigation Board probe, investigators and project engineers briefed AFRL leadership, the safety investigation convening authority, and the AFRL flight test approval authority.
