Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    ROBOpilot returns to flight

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2020

    Video by Keith Lewis 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    The Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) Center for Rapid Innovation (CRI) and DZYNE Technologies Incorporated resumed flight testing of the ROBOpilot unmanned air platform and completed a successful fourth flight test September 24 at Dugway Proving Ground, Utah, during which ROBOpilot flew for approximately 2.2 hours, completing all test objectives.

    This event represents a return to flight for ROBOpilot, which completed its first flight in August 2019, but later incurred damage during a landing mishap after a two-hour-flight. Following a Safety Investigation Board probe, investigators and project engineers briefed AFRL leadership, the safety investigation convening authority, and the AFRL flight test approval authority.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.24.2020
    Date Posted: 10.01.2020 07:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 767980
    VIRIN: 201001-F-NQ323-1001
    Filename: DOD_108005084
    Length: 00:01:41
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ROBOpilot returns to flight, by Keith Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    AFRL
    CRI
    ROBOpilot

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT