B-Roll footage recorded during Exercise MAX 20-20 at RAF Conningsby
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2020 07:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|767976
|VIRIN:
|200923-F-EZ507-013
|Filename:
|DOD_108005048
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|RAF CONNINGSBY, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, RAF Conningsby Takeoff B-Roll, by A1C Anthony Clingerman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT