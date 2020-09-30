Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    RAF Conningsby Takeoff B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RAF CONNINGSBY, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    09.30.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Anthony Clingerman  

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    B-Roll footage recorded during Exercise MAX 20-20 at RAF Conningsby

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2020
    Date Posted: 10.01.2020 07:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 767976
    VIRIN: 200923-F-EZ507-013
    Filename: DOD_108005048
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: RAF CONNINGSBY, SFK, GB
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RAF Conningsby Takeoff B-Roll, by A1C Anthony Clingerman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    F-15
    Takeoff
    interoperability
    Royal Air Force
    F-15E
    MAX 20-20

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT