    379 AEW Mission Video: Accelerate Change or Lose

    QATAR

    10.01.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Heather Fejerang 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    An updated mission video for the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing, including history behind the Wing and it's inception in World War II. Social Media video

    Date Taken: 10.01.2020
    Date Posted: 10.01.2020 05:26
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 767974
    VIRIN: 201001-F-VH373-054
    Filename: DOD_108005046
    Length: 00:02:14
    Location: QA
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 379 AEW Mission Video: Accelerate Change or Lose, by SSgt Heather Fejerang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    379 AEW
    CSAF
    World War II
    Mission
    B-17
    Gen Brown
    Accelerate change or lose

