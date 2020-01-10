Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spark Tank 2021: 39th Air Base Wing

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TURKEY

    10.01.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ryan Lackey 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Optometry Element of the 39th Air Base Wing present Spark Tank 2021 entry.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.01.2020
    Date Posted: 10.01.2020 05:05
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 767973
    VIRIN: 201001-F-HU835-649
    Filename: DOD_108005045
    Length: 00:02:33
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR 
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spark Tank 2021: 39th Air Base Wing, by SSgt Ryan Lackey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Incirlik Air Base
    39th Medical Group
    39th Air Base Wing
    Spark Tank 2021
    Optometry Element

