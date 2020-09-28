Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VMC Attends the Italian as a Second Language course AFNNow

    ITALY

    09.28.2020

    Video by Pvt. Joshua Shaw 

    AFN Vicenza

    Participants within USAG Italy Vicenza Military Community Attended the Italian as a Second Language class to improve adaptability and connect more with the Italian community. This course allows participants to build cohesion by interacting each other.

    Date Taken: 09.28.2020
    Date Posted: 10.01.2020 04:58
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 767968
    VIRIN: 200928-A-DR527-101
    Filename: DOD_108005006
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VMC Attends the Italian as a Second Language course AFNNow, by PV2 Joshua Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

