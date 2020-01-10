U.S., JGSDF Reserve Interpreters Training

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/767950" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Narration:

The U.S. Army Reserve Affairs Office at U.S. Army Japan recently hosted bilateral interpreter training for Technical Reserve candidates from the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force’s 117th Training Battalion. The training was meant to familiarize the JGSDF members with USARJ and its missions while enhancing their communication skills.





Interview: MAJ Dawn Opland, U.S. Army Reserve Affairs Planner, U.S. Army Japan





Narration:

After their arrival, the JGSDF participants received a mission briefing from MAJ Dawn Opland, who spoke on the importance of the reserve system, and the role reservists play in the military.



They also took part in practical exercises in which they interpreted between English and Japanese speakers during an office meeting, and translated text for the sequence-of-events section of a ceremony program.



Additionally, they received a briefing from, and were able to ask questions of, Atsumi Sone, an interpreter with the USARJ G5.





Interview: 1LT Akito Saruge, Training Officer, 117th Training Battalion, JGSDF

The purpose of today’s training for these Technical Reserve candidates is to learn relevant English vocabulary by translating in realistic situations. We also want them to improve the military vocabulary they studied in their first week of training. And finally, we want to deepen the relationship between U.S. Army Japan and the JGSDF. Those are our main goals today.





Narration:

During lunch, the U.S. Army and JGSDF members exchanged Meals Ready to Eat, or MREs, allowing them to sample their counterparts’ field rations.



As the training continued, the JGSDF members heard from Staff Sergeant James Hankins, who has the distinction of being the only U.S. Soldier assigned to a Japanese Tank Company during a military exercise. Staff Sergeant Hankins’ job was to help interpret for U.S. and Japanese speakers communicating via radio.







Interview: Tatsushi Kishikawa, Technical Reserve Candidate, 117th Training Battalion, JGSDF

It was very good training, and I learned a lot. After listening to the briefings, I am now able to envision myself doing work as an interpreter. I feel like I have a good idea of how to prepare for my upcoming duties and be asset to my unit.



I currently work as a translator. I help during the setup of the event venues for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.





Interview: Yuuki Fujita, Technical Reserve Candidate, 117th Training Battalion, JGSDF

I think the Japan-U.S. alliance plays a very important role in keeping peace and stability in the world. I also think that the interpreters who help connect those two countries are a key to that success. If, as an interpreter, I can be helpful in any way to allow Japan and the U.S. to continue working closely, I will do my best.





Interview: SSG James Hankins, Individual Mobilization Augmentee Manager, U.S. Army Reserve Affairs Office, U.S. Army Japan





Narration:

MAJ Opland agreed, saying that an important aspect of the training is for the U.S. and Japanese members to become more familiar with each other and get to know their counterparts better.





Interview: MAJ Dawn Opland, U.S. Army Reserve Affairs Planner, U.S. Army Japan





Reporting for U.S. Army Garrison Japan, this is XXXXXXXX.