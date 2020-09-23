Operation Cobalt Blast

Paratroopers from the 307th Airborne Engineer Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division jumped into Normandy Drop-zone last week in training in preparation for our role as the 82nd Airborne Division's Immediate Response Force. Utilizing the heavy equipment that was air-dropped onto the objective the engineers cleared obstacles on the FLS, or Flight Landing Strip, and secured the area for a follow-on landing.
