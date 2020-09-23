Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Cobalt Blast

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2020

    Video by Sgt. Cody Parsons 

    3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division

    Paratroopers from the 307th Airborne Engineer Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division jumped into Normandy Drop-zone last week in training in preparation for our role as the 82nd Airborne Division's Immediate Response Force. Utilizing the heavy equipment that was air-dropped onto the objective the engineers cleared obstacles on the FLS, or Flight Landing Strip, and secured the area for a follow-on landing.

    Date Taken: 09.23.2020
    Date Posted: 09.30.2020 23:13
    This work, Operation Cobalt Blast, by SGT Cody Parsons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #AATW #Essayons

