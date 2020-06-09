This typhoon Haishen studio update was exclusively created for social media to keep our local audience informed on critical weather information. We are the first AFN in the Pacific to use the tricaster to pass important weather information.
|Date Taken:
|09.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2020 22:30
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|767943
|VIRIN:
|200906-N-CW427-026
|Filename:
|DOD_108004886
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Typhoon Haishen Update - TCCOR-1 Emergency, by PO2 Clay Whaley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
