    Typhoon Haishen Update - TCCOR-1 Emergency

    JAPAN

    09.06.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Clay Whaley 

    AFN Okinawa

    This typhoon Haishen studio update was exclusively created for social media to keep our local audience informed on critical weather information. We are the first AFN in the Pacific to use the tricaster to pass important weather information.

    Date Taken: 09.06.2020
    Date Posted: 09.30.2020 22:30
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 767943
    VIRIN: 200906-N-CW427-026
    Filename: DOD_108004886
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Typhoon Haishen Update - TCCOR-1 Emergency, by PO2 Clay Whaley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

