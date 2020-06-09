Typhoon Haishen Update - TCCOR-1 Emergency

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/767943" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

This typhoon Haishen studio update was exclusively created for social media to keep our local audience informed on critical weather information. We are the first AFN in the Pacific to use the tricaster to pass important weather information.