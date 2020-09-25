25th Infantry Division celebrates 79 years

Soldiers around the 25th Infantry Division and Schofield Barracks, Hawaii give a birthday shoutout to the 25th Infantry Division to celebrate 79 years. 25th ID was activated on October 1, 1941. (U.S. Army video by SPC. Carlie Lopez)
|09.25.2020
|09.30.2020 22:16
|Package
|767942
|200925-A-JY808-200
|DOD_108004882
|00:00:36
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US
