    MCBH turtle excavation

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, KANEOHE BAY, HI, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2020

    Video by Cpl. Jose Angeles and Lance Cpl. Shane Linder

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Timothy Pochop, director, Environmental Compliance and Protection Division, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, and Lance Bookless, senior natural resources manager, MCBH, discuss the turtle excavations happening around the installation, Sept. 22, 2020. The environmental team aboard MCBH is dedicated to preserving natural resources and the environment surrounding the base. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jose Angeles)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2020
    Date Posted: 09.30.2020 22:17
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 767940
    VIRIN: 200930-M-RM278-0001
    Filename: DOD_108004790
    Length: 00:01:38
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, KANEOHE BAY, HI, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCBH turtle excavation, by Cpl Jose Angeles and LCpl Shane Linder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Environmental
    Turtle
    Amphibious
    Marines
    MCBH
    MCAS Kaneohe Bay
    Mokapu Peninsula
    COMMSTRAT
    Communication Strategy and Operations

