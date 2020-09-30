U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Timothy Pochop, director, Environmental Compliance and Protection Division, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, and Lance Bookless, senior natural resources manager, MCBH, discuss the turtle excavations happening around the installation, Sept. 22, 2020. The environmental team aboard MCBH is dedicated to preserving natural resources and the environment surrounding the base. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jose Angeles)
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2020 22:17
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|767940
|VIRIN:
|200930-M-RM278-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108004790
|Length:
|00:01:38
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, KANEOHE BAY, HI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, MCBH turtle excavation, by Cpl Jose Angeles and LCpl Shane Linder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT