    25th Infantry Division taro leaf patch history.

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2020

    Video by Spc. Carlie Lopez 

    25th Infantry Division   

    The 25th Infantry Division's patch history, where the colors came from, and what the taro leaf and lightning bolt represent. (U.S. Army video by SPC. Carlie Lopez)

    Date Taken: 09.30.2020
    Date Posted: 09.30.2020 22:16
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 767939
    VIRIN: 200930-A-JY808-518
    Filename: DOD_108004789
    Length: 00:00:40
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US 
    TAGS

    25th ID
    vietnam
    WWII
    U.S. Army
    Tropic lightning
    strike hard

