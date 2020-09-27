Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    181st Infantry Brigade - MFTB Logo Reveal

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno 

    181st Infantry Brigade

    Three logo reveals for the 181st Infantry Brigade - MFTB.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.27.2020
    Date Posted: 09.30.2020 20:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 767937
    VIRIN: 200927-A-FK859-692
    Filename: DOD_108004756
    Length: 00:00:09
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 181st Infantry Brigade - MFTB Logo Reveal, by SSG Ryan Rayno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    181st Infantry Brigade
    logo reveal

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT