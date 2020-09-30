Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    1st TSC Chaplain Suicide Prevention Message

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2020

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Noel Gerig 

    1st Theater Sustainment Command

    Col. Douglas Swift, command chaplain, 1st Theater Sustainment Command and Master Sgt. Meaghan Bicklein, chief religious affairs NCO, 1st TSC, encourage everyone during National Suicide Prevention Month to reflect on the rise of suicide within the army family. They encourage all to assist those around them who need an encouraging word or help in finding resources.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2020
    Date Posted: 09.30.2020 17:53
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 767920
    VIRIN: 200930-A-XQ797-911
    Filename: DOD_108004478
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st TSC Chaplain Suicide Prevention Message, by SFC Noel Gerig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    supply
    soldier
    operation
    command
    U.S. Central Command
    withdrawal
    drawdown
    news
    deployed
    operations
    photo
    sustainment
    troops
    CENTCOM
    leadership
    redeployment
    Fort Knox
    transportation
    engineer
    service member
    media
    video
    Americans
    armed forces
    Facebook
    distribution
    American
    OEF
    Quartermaster
    1st TSC
    1st Theater Sustainment Command
    photojournalist
    retrograde
    videographer
    Army Logistics
    story
    journalism
    public affairs
    Soldiers
    military
    Kuwait
    Middle East
    First Team
    U.S. Army
    Army
    U.S. Army Central
    deployment
    Operation Enduring Freedom
    logistical
    2020
    U.S. ARCENT
    America's Army
    Operation Inherent Resolve
    OIR
    Resolute Support Mission

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT