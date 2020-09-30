1st TSC Chaplain Suicide Prevention Message

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Col. Douglas Swift, command chaplain, 1st Theater Sustainment Command and Master Sgt. Meaghan Bicklein, chief religious affairs NCO, 1st TSC, encourage everyone during National Suicide Prevention Month to reflect on the rise of suicide within the army family. They encourage all to assist those around them who need an encouraging word or help in finding resources.