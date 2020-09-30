1st TSC Chaplain Suicide Prevention Message

Col. Douglas Swift, command chaplain, 1st Theater Sustainment Command and Master Sgt. Meaghan Bicklein, chief religious affairs NCO, 1st TSC, encourage everyone during National Suicide Prevention Month to reflect on the rise of suicide within the army family. They encourage all to assist those around them who need an encouraging word or help in finding resources.
