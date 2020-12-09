Firefighters from the Nebraska Air National Guard train newly hired firefighters from June to September locally in Lincoln and Omaha due to schools being closed due to COVID-19 concerns. (Nebraska Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. R. Denise Mommens)
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2020 17:36
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|767918
|VIRIN:
|200912-Z-JF418-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_108004432
|Length:
|00:02:42
|Location:
|LINCOLN, NE, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Firefighter Training Highlight, by TSgt R Denise Mommens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
