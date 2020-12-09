Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Firefighter Training Highlight

    LINCOLN, NE, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. R Denise Mommens 

    155th Air Refueling Wing, Nebraska Air National Guard

    Firefighters from the Nebraska Air National Guard train newly hired firefighters from June to September locally in Lincoln and Omaha due to schools being closed due to COVID-19 concerns. (Nebraska Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. R. Denise Mommens)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Firefighter Training Highlight, by TSgt R Denise Mommens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

