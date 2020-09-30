Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Official Discusses “Hyperspeed” at DefenseOne

    UNITED STATES

    09.30.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Mike E. White, assistant director for hypersonics at the office of the undersecretary of defense for research and engineering, discusses the future of manned hypersonics in space exploration and how artificial intelligence plays into hypersonic development and operations during an episode of Defense One's "Tech Talks" series Sept. 30, 2020.

    Date Taken: 09.30.2020
    Date Posted: 09.30.2020 17:41
    Category: Briefings
    Length: 00:38:24
    Location: US
