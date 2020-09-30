Defense Official Discusses “Hyperspeed” at DefenseOne

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Mike E. White, assistant director for hypersonics at the office of the undersecretary of defense for research and engineering, discusses the future of manned hypersonics in space exploration and how artificial intelligence plays into hypersonic development and operations during an episode of Defense One's "Tech Talks" series Sept. 30, 2020.