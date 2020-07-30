B-Roll of Staff Sgt. Kayleigh Jones, 66th RQS SMA, conducting her daily duties on an HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter.
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2020 18:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|767915
|VIRIN:
|200730-F-FM571-509
|Filename:
|DOD_108004414
|Length:
|00:03:30
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 66th RQS Special Missions Aviator B-Roll Pt. 2, by A1C Bailee Darbasie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT