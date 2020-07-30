Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    66th RQS Special Missions Aviator B-Roll Pt. 2

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Bailee Darbasie 

    Nellis AFB Public Affairs

    B-Roll of Staff Sgt. Kayleigh Jones, 66th RQS SMA, conducting her daily duties on an HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter.

    Date Taken: 07.30.2020
    Date Posted: 09.30.2020 18:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 767915
    VIRIN: 200730-F-FM571-509
    Filename: DOD_108004414
    Length: 00:03:30
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 66th RQS Special Missions Aviator B-Roll Pt. 2, by A1C Bailee Darbasie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    search and rescue
    rescue
    HH-60G Pave Hawk
    CSAR
    Nellis AFB
    Combat Search and Rescue
    HH-60
    Pave Hawk
    aircrew
    Nellis Air Force Base
    helicopter
    SMA
    aviator
    jolly green
    66th Rescue Squadron
    66th RQS
    Special Missions Aviator
    female aviator
    women in uniform
    Civil Search and Rescue
    female aircrew
    Kayleigh Jones

