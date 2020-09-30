Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2BCT, 82nd Abn. Div. Paratroopers Redeploy

    UNITED STATES

    09.30.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. anthony johnson 

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division Public Affairs

    A small group of paratroopers assigned to 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, return from an overseas deployment in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. With no notice the 82nd Airborne Division stands ready to jump, fight and win on any battlefield and in any condition.

    Date Taken: 09.30.2020
    Date Posted: 09.30.2020 17:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 767910
    VIRIN: 200930-A-NM804-698
    Filename: DOD_108004375
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2BCT, 82nd Abn. Div. Paratroopers Redeploy, by SSG anthony johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    82nd
    2BCT
    Airborne
    LetsGo
    AATW

