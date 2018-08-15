Members of the 4th Recon Battalion Marines conducted airborne operations to include container drop, static line and HALO at Fort McCoy, Wi.
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2018
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2020 17:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|767908
|VIRIN:
|180815-A-JH094-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108004308
|Length:
|00:03:36
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Marine Airborne Operations, by J.B. Artley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
