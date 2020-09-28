Secretary of Defense Esper delivers an important message to the DoD Community in recognition of National Cybersecurity Awareness Month 2020
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2020 16:11
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|767900
|VIRIN:
|200928-O-HL398-228
|Filename:
|DOD_108004204
|Length:
|00:02:21
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Secretary of Defense Esper Message on National Cybersecurity Awareness Month 2020, by Nicholas Polk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT