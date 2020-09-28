Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Secretary of Defense Esper Message on National Cybersecurity Awareness Month 2020

    UNITED STATES

    09.28.2020

    Video by Nicholas Polk 

    DoD CIO

    Secretary of Defense Esper delivers an important message to the DoD Community in recognition of National Cybersecurity Awareness Month 2020

    Date Taken: 09.28.2020
    Date Posted: 09.30.2020 16:11
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 767900
    VIRIN: 200928-O-HL398-228
    Filename: DOD_108004204
    Length: 00:02:21
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Secretary of Defense Esper Message on National Cybersecurity Awareness Month 2020, by Nicholas Polk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SecDef
    NCSAM
    NCSAM2020

