    Air Force Materiel Command: Our Team in 60 seconds

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Air Force Materiel Command

    The Air Force Materiel Command manages installation and mission support, discovery and development, test and evaluation, and life cycle management services and sustainment for every major Air Force weapon system. Our nearly 87,000 military and civilian Airmen make up one team powering the world's greatest Air Force.

    Date Taken: 09.30.2020
    Date Posted: 09.30.2020 15:09
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 767892
    VIRIN: 200930-F-F3230-601
    Filename: DOD_108004070
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US 
    AFMC
    Air Force Materiel Command

