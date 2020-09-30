The Air Force Materiel Command manages installation and mission support, discovery and development, test and evaluation, and life cycle management services and sustainment for every major Air Force weapon system. Our nearly 87,000 military and civilian Airmen make up one team powering the world's greatest Air Force.
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2020 15:09
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|767892
|VIRIN:
|200930-F-F3230-601
|Filename:
|DOD_108004070
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Air Force Materiel Command: Our Team in 60 seconds, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT