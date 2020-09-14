The 345th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, comprised of Reserve and active-duty Airmen from Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, completed a Sept. 14 mission in support of a Bomber Task Force mission. The unit operated out of Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska.
|Date Taken:
|09.14.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2020 14:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|767890
|VIRIN:
|200914-F-YH293-278
|Filename:
|DOD_108003909
|Length:
|00:01:57
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 345th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron Sept. 14 mission b-roll, by MSgt Theodore Daigle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT