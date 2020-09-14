Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    345th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron Sept. 14 mission b-roll

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2020

    Video by Master Sgt. Theodore Daigle 

    307th Bomb Wing

    The 345th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, comprised of Reserve and active-duty Airmen from Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, completed a Sept. 14 mission in support of a Bomber Task Force mission. The unit operated out of Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska.

    Date Taken: 09.14.2020
    Date Posted: 09.30.2020 14:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 767890
    VIRIN: 200914-F-YH293-278
    Filename: DOD_108003909
    Length: 00:01:57
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US 
    This work, 345th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron Sept. 14 mission b-roll, by MSgt Theodore Daigle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. European Command
    USSTRATCOM
    USEUCOM
    Bomber
    AFRC
    U.S. Strategic Command
    Dyess Air Force Base
    B-1 Lancer
    Air Force Global Strike Command
    AFGSC
    7th Bomb Wing
    307th Bomb Wing
    489th Bomb Group
    Bomber Task Force
    345th EBS
    345th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron

