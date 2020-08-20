Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Threats Lingering in the Open Air

    FORT BELVOIR, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Defense Threat Reduction Agency's Chemical and Biological Technologies Department

    To learn how biological threat agents decay upon interacting with variables in the open air, the Defense Threat Reduction Agency’s Chemical and Biological Technologies Department (DTRA CB) funded research to evaluate the environmental stability of non–spore-forming simulants of biological threat agents. A new, state-of-the-art test apparatus, the Captive Aerosol Growth and Evolution System (CAGES), allows scientists to test this interaction.

