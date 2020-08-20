Threats Lingering in the Open Air

To learn how biological threat agents decay upon interacting with variables in the open air, the Defense Threat Reduction Agency’s Chemical and Biological Technologies Department (DTRA CB) funded research to evaluate the environmental stability of non–spore-forming simulants of biological threat agents. A new, state-of-the-art test apparatus, the Captive Aerosol Growth and Evolution System (CAGES), allows scientists to test this interaction.
